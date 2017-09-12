Motorists advised of potental delays due to Limerick Tunnel works

The operators of the Limerick Tunnel are advising motorists of potential delays on the N18 over the coming weeks as scheduled maintenance works are to be carried out.

Direct Route says it will be undertaking road marking and antiskid renewal works on various days beginning later this week until October 5, next.

All of the works, which will take place between Junction 1 (Rosbrien) and Junction 4 (Cratloemoyle Roundabout) will take place overnight or during off-peak hours.

The Tunnel itself will remain open during the works.

A stop go system will be in place during works at the interchanges while temporary closures will operate on the N18 during works on the main carriageways.

The first of works are scheduled to take place at Cratloemoyle Roundabout between 9am and 4pm this Thursday, September 14.