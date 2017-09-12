Limerick couple celebrate 60 wonderful years together 

THE YEAR was 1957. Eamon de Valera was returned to power. Prize Bonds were introduced for the first time, and Shane MacGowan was born.

It was also the year that Jimmy McCormack, from the Hyde Road in Prospect, wed Eileen O’Reilly, from Little Gerald Griffin Street, in St John’s Cathedral.

That day was 60 years ago today and their vows remain unbroken six decades on, on their diamond wedding anniversary this Monday, September 11. They met in 1950s London, came home to Limerick and had nine healthy children. They had planned to return to London, but Limerick was truly their home – then and now.

Their first home was on the Garryowen Road, under the shadow of St John’s spire, before moving to Greenhill Road, where they’ve lived ever since.

Jimmy, a carpenter and builder, is a life-long member of St. John's Brass and Reed Band – his second love, his family joke, after his beloved Eileen.

“We actually couldn’t have asked for better parents,” said Jim Junior of his parents, who count 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

“Mom has always been a great mother and housewife. She'd always have us off to school early and had the house spick and span, as she still does today, singing as she goes. She has a lovely voice and her party-piece is ‘Limerick, You’re a Lady’.”

“Now with the family reared, my mam and dad look forward to frequent visits from us bringing the grandchildren and great grandchildren. They love tending their flowers and plants in the garden and going to Mass,” he said. They never miss the Angelus, the Six-One news and the Late Late Show.

“All our family and friends are so happy to see them reach the magic 60 years together. They’ve gone from paper to silver to gold and now a diamond wedding anniversary. Let’s hope they reach 70 years together. They would be lost without each other; God bless them both.”