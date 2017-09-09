All-Ireland champions to be honoured at Limerick City Hall homecoming
Homecoming kicks off at 6pm at City Hall, Merchant's Quay, on Sunday Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
LIMERICK’s victorious All-Ireland U-21 hurling champions will be honoured at a special homecoming at City Hall this weekend, after beating Kilkenny in a superb final this Saturday.
Hon Limerick! Champions! Luimneach Abu! #AllIrelandu21final @Limerick_Leader @LimerickCLG pic.twitter.com/dAoDaLYmAI— Nick Rabbitts (@Nick468official) September 9, 2017
After an exciting 60-minute clash against the Cats, the Limerick side took home the title on a scoreline of 0-17 to 0-11.
If anyone was ever in doubt as to what hurling means to the people of Limerick, here you go #LLSport great shot by @JeromeSport Hon Limerick https://t.co/U1gMUHfWLo— LimerickLeader Sport (@LimkLeaderSport) September 9, 2017
Homecoming for victorious Limerick All Ireland U21 hurling champions on Sunday (6.00) outside City Hall in Merchants Quay #GAA #LLSport— Jerome O'Connell (@JeromeSport) September 9, 2017
There were scenes of jubilation during the traditional pitch invasion at Semple Stadium, Thurles when Limerick lifted the coveted trophy.
This is the sixth time that the U21s have been crowned All-Ireland champions.
It is the second time for the 14-person panel to scoop the title in three years.
Yesssss.... Limerick - All Ireland U21 hurling champions for a 6th time. Result in Thurles, Limerick 0-17 Kilkenny 0-11 #LLSport #GAA— Jerome O'Connell (@JeromeSport) September 9, 2017
And to mark the special occasion, Mayor of Limerick City and County, Cllr Stephen Keary – who at the match in Semple Stadium, Thurles – will honour the newly-crowned champions at City Hall, Merchant’s Quay, this Sunday at 6pm
Proving pivotal throughout the game, Aaron Gillane, who hails from Patrickswell, was named Man of the Match.
