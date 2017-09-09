Limerick vet in search for owner of paralysed Chihuahua found in ditch

A LIMERICK vet has put a call-out on social media, looking for the owner of a severely injured dog that was found in a field in County Limerick this week.

Henry Street vet John O’Dwyer, of John O’Dwyer Small Animal Hospital, stated on Facebook that a Chihuahua was found in a ditch at the bottom of a field, near primary school in Kildimo.

He said that the female dog is paralysed on the hind legs and is “in a very poor state”.

“She is chipped but it was registered 10 years ago to an address in Tralee. and the phone number given does not work.”

“Any help finding her owner would be appreciated,” the Facebook posted stated.

The Facebook post has garnered widespread attention for his almost 7,000 followers. It has been shared 655 times, as of 2.50pm on Saturday, with a number of people offering to give the Chihuahua a forever home if the owner is not found.

“If home not found I d love her. I have Chihuahua s myself and have one with bad back legs so know what it takes. That's if owner not found. Welcome home here for little one,” wrote on Facebook user.

Another member of the public said: “Ohh God love her - I've three dogs , and others but I will help this precious beauty if I can- contact me coz I love her already.”

“This gorgeous little lady has lots of offers for homes on this page. She deserves the best chance possible. One of my friends has a dog that has no use in back legs and he has opened special little cart he uses and he loves it. Please let her go to one of these kind people who have offered to take her,” commented another.