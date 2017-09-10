National Bread Week bids to get Limerick people to fall in loaf

BREAD gets a bad reputation, but the good stuff is better than you think.

That’s according to Maura Kearney, of Kearney’s Home Baking in Ballyhahill, which is aiming to highlight the dietary benefits of bread during National Bread Week from September 11 to 17.

“We are holding tastings in shops of all of our different types of breads and highlighting the beneficial dietary facts of bread, because I think there’s a lot of adverse press about bread,” said Maura, who is in business with her sister Siobhan.

“I don’t think people realise how important it is as part of a balanced diet. It can provide fibre, nutrients, iron.

“In conjunction with doing the tastings, we have a flyer that is aimed at the national schools in our area,” added Maura.

The idea that bread is unhealthy or will make you gain weight is mainly because of the processed varieties on the market.

“The facts are there but I don’t think people are really aware.

“Our breads would be exactly as you would make them at home - soda breads. There is nothing at all extra in them than if they were made at home for the child’s lunchbox,” said Maura.

“We are a nation of bread lovers, but people kind of feel guilty about having it. It’s one of the most versatile foods, and convenient, tasty and good value.

“And it’s filling. If you’re satisfied for longer, you’re less likely to snack between meals on sugary foods,” explained Maura.

“Bread provides a host of nutrients. We get more iron from white bread than meat or fish dishes, and white bread is the second highest contributor to the calcium intake of the Irish population,” said Maura.

Kearney’s bread is celebrating 25 years in business this year, and is stocked in west Limerick and north Kerry in a number of shops, including SuperValu, Centra, Mace, Londis and Spar.