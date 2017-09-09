Limerick Police Force records now available to view online

RECORDS from the brief existence of the Limerick Police Force are now available online.

Following a revamp of the online digital archives of Limerick City and County Council, a rare collection of the police records of 1922 can be viewed by the public.

Overseen by Limerick Archivist Jacqui Hayes, more than 30 of the archives’ collections are now available online through www.limerick.ie.

"These collections are part of a major expansion by Limerick Archives in digitisation and online access.

"As part of the new Limerick.ie site and enhanced access to services online, Limerick Archives has carried out a major digital preservation access to provide streamlined access to original archival material,” explained Jacqui Hayes.

In 1921, in accordance with the terms of the Anglo-Irish Treaty, the RIC withdrew from Limerick city forcing Mayor Stephen O’Mara to recruit the Limerick City Police Force, as a purely civic body, to replace both the Nightwatch and the RIC in policing the city.

The Limerick City Police Force was soon replaced by An Garda Siochana, which was founded on February 8, 1922.

“Many of the archives were previously available under earlier digitisation projects but access has now been streamlined.

"The public can now open archival documents easily without having to download a plug in. This removes barriers to access,” added Ms Hayes.

Limerick Archives has also archived its own work and made it accessible online. Limerick Archives has run a busy programme of publications, projects and exhibitions.

While these exhibitions have closed and some of the publications are out of print, digital versions are now available so that people can take a look at Limerick’s history with illustrated publications.

One of the most popular publications produced by Limerick Archives was Ranks: The Industrial heart of Limerick City, which is now available online.

The public can access the archive in their pocket on this mobile friendly site.

The new site can be accessed at www.limerick.ie/archives.