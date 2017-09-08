Clash of the ash: all-stars take on TDs in Limerick charity match

LIMERICK people are being afforded a once in a lifetime opportunity this weekend, to see their hurling heroes take on the party politicians.

Many of the best hurlers to ever come out of Limerick will be coming back on the field, for one time only, to take up ash against some of our local elected officials, in what will probably be the match of the year – outside the championship, of course.

“It’s for a good cause, and it’s an opportunity for all these players who are retired to meet again and to give something back,” said Charles Hanley, one of the organisers.

Taking place this Sunday, September 10 at 12 noon, the hurling match at Croagh-Kilfinny GAA Club will raise funds in aid of the Lourdes Invalid Fund.

And by the sounds of the line-up, there’ll be a rush at the gates as some of the greats of Limerick hurling are confirmed as players.

Some of the all-stars to play are Ciaran Carey, Declan Nash, Mark Foley, Dave Clarke, Ollie Moran, and Richie McCarthy.

In the opposition benches, TDs and councillors will be putting their party differences aside to put on the togs.

TD Tom Neville and Mayor of Limerick, Cllr Stephen Keary, will be joined by Cllrs Richard O’Donoghue, Emmett O’Brien, Lisa Marie Sheehy, Adam Teskey, Michael Collins, Seamus Browne and Francis Foley, to name a few. More politicians are soon to be confirmed.

It’s rumoured that Mayor Keary will be blocking and dodging in goals.

The all-stars team will be managed by current Limerick manager John Kiely, Tom Ryan and Donie Flynn. The politicians will play under the guidance of TJ Ryan, Phil Bennis and Vincent Foley.

A celebrity referee has been sourced to keep the peace and keep the sliotar moving.

Throw in is in Croagh at 12 noon on Sunday, but spectators should arrive early. Entry is €10 at the gate, but children and students are free.

Organisers thanked Croagh-Kilfinny for their assistance in hosting.