Miss Kilkenny backing Limerick in All-Ireland battle

NIAMH de Brún is Miss Kilkenny, lives in the Marble County and is dating TJ Reid, who has seven All-Ireland medals in the black and amber colours, but there is no question mark over who she is supporting on Saturday.

“Oh, Limerick, of course! I'm a proud Limerick lady. It’s so funny, when I did the last piece and they were asking who I was supporting? There were people saying, ‘Miss Kilkenny should be supporting Kilkenny’.

“I turned around and said to them, ‘Look, if you were a Kilkenny person and you moved down to Limerick would you turn around and change teams?’ And they were like, 'Oh, God no!” said Niamh, who is from the Ennis Road.

She will travel down to Semple Stadium with TJ to watch the All-Ireland U-21 final between Limerick and Kilkenny on Saturday afternoon.

“I'll get my hands on some kind of a jersey. I'm really looking forward to it, I love Thurles, there's always such a good buzz in Thurles.

Get your 20 page @LimerickCLG v @KilkennyCLG U-21 hurling final preview supplement in 2morrows @Limerick_Leader Huge credit 2 @JeromeSport pic.twitter.com/hbKoNuUW35 — Donn O Sullivan (@DonnOSullivan) September 6, 2017

“I'm hoping and praying Limerick win, I think they will as well but Kilkenny can just pull it out of the bag... Please God now they'll get it over the line!” said Niamh, who hopes to have the bragging rights on the car journey home.

She won’t be celebrating a victory late into the night or drowning her sorrows as she is opening a Breast Cancer Ireland run in Kilkenny on Sunday morning with Sonia O’Sullivan and ex-rugby international Shane Byrne.

Another cause close to the HR specialist’s heart is combating cyber-bullying and the pressures social media puts on young people today.

“Some people can get very focused on numbers on social media, and I really don't think that's something that people should get caught up on. It's really about who you actually have in your life, how many close friends, your family, things that you have as opposed to a number of people that follow you. It’s just a number on your phone to be honest. Young kids, teenagers shouldn't get hung up on that at all. People only put up the highlights of their life on social media. Everyone could look on social media and think this person has the perfect life, but as I said, they are only putting up highlights of their life. A lot of the time it might not be real life,” said Niamh, who has had young girls writing to her about their concerns.

“They might be feeling down or be worried about things at school. They'd ask for advice. I reply to every single person because I know how important it is to have a role model. If you can help at least one person then you're after doing something right that day.”