Clothing retailer Gap set to open new Limerick store

CLOTHING retailer Gap is set to open an outlet store in Limerick.

The American chain had a unit in the Crescent Shopping Centre, which closed a number of years ago.

But now the firm is back in Limerick, with recruiters seeking staff for its new store here.

Although the company was not available for comment, the Leader understands one possibility its bosses are looking at is moving back into the Crescent Shopping Centre.

Gap has placed adverts for new staff on the LinkedIn network, as well as a number of other recruitment web sites.

Helen O'Donnell, of the City Business Association, has welcomed the move.

“It's good news, it's positive for the city. We are aware of a number of companies looking at Limerick, and they are finding it a challenge to get units that suit. I know that from Retail Excellence Ireland. But this is positive, and we are delighted. A couple of new places have opened recently. They're all very good quality - we'd welcome it."

Founded in 1969 in San Francisco where its headquarters remain, Gap is the largest speciality clothing retailer in the USA, and the third largest worldwide.

It operates five primary divisions: the namesake banner, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Intermix, and Athleta.