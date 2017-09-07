Jobs boost in Limerick as multinational company announces 100 posts

MORE than 100 jobs are set to be created with the establishment of a new call centre in Limerick city centre.

Business services and IT outsourcing provider HCL Technologies is due to take on 30 new employees in the next fortnight, with the rest to follow in the coming months.

The new centre will be in the old Eircom building on Roches Street following renovations.

The company, which also has bases in Dublin and Cork, operates customer services for its client Eir.

“Thirty staff are being recruited immediately, with 15 starting this Monday, September 11,” said a spokesperson for the company.

“The company has worked closely with Turas Nua on Denmark Street in Limerick in securing candidates for the new centre, and we are most grateful for their professional support.”

Turas Nua engages with unemployed people in order to help them to get back in the workforce.

“We currently employ almost 1,700 staff in Ireland, providing technical and call centre support to our client base.”

Around 1,000 people are employed at the company’s base in Marlborough Street, Dublin, while another several hundred work out of Cork.