Limerick man remanded over robbery charge 

A MAN who is charged in connection with the robbery of €10,000 worth of jewellery from a premises in the city centre has been further remanded for two weeks.

Patrick Hogan, aged 35, who has an address at Bengal Terrace, Old Cork Road, was brought before a special sitting of Limerick District Court at the weekend after he was charged in connection with an incident at JJ Keneally Jewellers, Wickham Street, on August 30, last.

Mr Hogan appeared via video link this Tuesday.

Opposing bail at an earlier hearing on Sunday, Det Gda Ronan O’Reilly said it will be alleged the defendant entered the premises at around 4:20pm and threatened staff members with a slash hook.

It is also alleged Mr Hogan smashed a number of display cabinets and removed a large amount of jewellery worth around €10,000 which he placed in a ‘distinctive’ bag, before fleeing on a bicycle.

It is the State’s case that the defendant was identified on CCTV close to the store wearing clothing matching those of the culprit.

Det Gda O’Reilly told Judge Marie Keane that an unlicensed, double barrel shotgun and drugs worth around €1,000 were found during a follow-up search of the accused’s home.

Making a bail application on behalf of his client, solicitor Darach McCarthy said Mr Hogan would comply with any conditions set down as a condition of bail. Judge Keane refused bail.

The court heard a file is “coming together” for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

On Tuesday, Judge Marian O’Leary remanded him in custody until September 19.