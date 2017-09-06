UPDATE: Elective procedures postponed due to overcrowding at Limerick hospital

ALL elective procedures at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) have been postponed in a bid to free-up bed capacity due to severe overcrowding at the Emergency Department.

According to figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) this Wednesday morning, there were 69 patients being treated on trolleys in the emergency department or elsewhere in the hospital.

The figures are the highest for any hospital in the country so far this year.

A spokesperson for the UHL group says it has been “extremely busy” at UHL over the past number of days and that there were 52 patients waiting to be admitted as of 12 midday.

Attendances at the ED have been significantly above 24-hour averages in recent weeks and measures are being taken to alleviate the situation – including the potential re-opening of 20 beds at St John’s Hospital which are currently closed.

“A number of measures are being taken to relieve pressure on the ED in line with our escalation plan including the transfer of suitable patients from UHL to Ennis Hospital, Nenagh Hospital, St John’s Hospital and Croom Orthopaedic Hospital; the transfer of appropriate patients to community care settings,” read a statement from the UL Hospitals group.

“Patients are reminded to keep the ED for emergencies only and to contact their GP or GP Out of Hours services in the first instance,” said a spokesperson.

