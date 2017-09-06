Tasty Danish offering adds to Limerick's shopping experience 

LIMERICK city’s newest store Søstrene Grene, a Scandinavian favourite, gives a whole new meaning to retail therapy.

The new retailer, which last week opened its doors on Bedford Row, is the sixth store of its kind in Ireland, and is the 157th addition to the international chain. Founded by Danish Grene sisters Anne and Clara in 1973, Søstrene Grene specialises in gift wrap, DIY articles, stationery, small furniture and kitchenware.

And while eager shoppers search for their next best home accessory, they are accompanied by pleasant lighting and classical scores — a deliberate effort to give customers a “therapeutic break from their busy everyday lives”.

Heather and Niall Lawlor, the Irish joint venture partners, are excited to bring Søstrene Grene to Limerick.

“Beautiful and historic surroundings combined with a confident, urban feel in the city makes Limerick a perfect location for Søstrene Grene. The city is experiencing a rebirth these years as a key shopping destination in the Mid-West region. We are excited to bring some Danish flavour to the buzz, and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone who wants to enjoy the Søstrene Grene experience into the store on the opening day,” Mr Lawlor said.

CEO Mikkel Grene said that he looks forward to another wonderful store in Ireland. “The Irish customers seem to like our Scandinavian design profile and the atmosphere in the stores. I am positive Limerick will be a great new addition to our collection of stores.”