Limerick's Pigtown food and culture series gets off to flying start

LARGE crowds gathered at Limerick’s Milk Market last Friday to celebrate the city’s food culture at a bustling ‘street food event’.

The Urban Food Fest, which was the opening event of the Pigtown Food and Culture Series, celebrating Limerick’s lengthy association with the bacon industry, attracted both young and old to the historic market.

Market traders, restaurants and hotels joined forces to showcase some of the best food and drink Limerick has to offer, kicking off the two-month long series which will host many food, cultural and family events.

Despite fears that a clash with Electric Picnic would take away from crowds, a constant flow of people enjoyed the beautiful weather and created a unique atmosphere at the opening event.

Olivia O'Sullivan, of organisers Limerick Food Group, said “Friday evening’s event was fantastic, we are delighted with how it went.

“Last year we held Urban Food Fest in June and had terrific weather then too so we’ve been very lucky.

“We were caught by the crowds last year as we hadn't expected such numbers, added Olivia, “but this year we had both gates in operation at the Milk Market and prepared for the flow of people so queues were very short, despite welcoming in the region of 4,000 people.”

Biggest regret of last night's #urbanfoodfest event for @PigtownLimerick is not tasting these - bacon chunks coated in chocolate⁉️ https://t.co/voq4LkQk12 — Olivia O'Sullivan (@oliviaos) September 2, 2017

The Pigtown Smoke BBQ event takes place in House Limerick, Howley’s Quay on Thursday, September 7, and the History of the meat industry in Limerick discussion takes place on Friday, September 8, in The Gallery at the Milk Market.

Saturday, September 9 see the Milk Market host the Market Kitchen cooking demo and ‘Beyond the pig - veganism in a meat eater’s world’, a discussion facilitated by Slow Food Limerick.