Lidl granted permission to expand Limerick store

DISCOUNT retailer Lidl Ireland has secured permission for a multi-million euro extension and modernisation to its Dublin Road store.

Planners at Limerick City and County Council have given the German business conditional permission to proceed with its proposals.

According to the proposals, the overall building floor area will rise to 1,891 square metres.

This will come about through the construction of a first floor mezzanine area for staff and storage facilities.

The net retail sales area at the ground floor will be extended to 1,224 square metres, an effective increase of 159 square metres.

This will be achieved by removing internal walls, plus the removal of the office staff area and plant room facilities from the ground floor.

Much of these amenities will be moved upstairs, with new toilets, changing room and canteen, plus a meeting room and IT facilities also to be built on the mezzanine.

Deputy mayor and local councillor Marian Hurley has welcomed the development, predicting it will be popular among the local student population.

She said: “I think it does provide a good niche market. People would be supportive of the expansion I feel. The store, as it is at the moment is small enough. We have a huge student population in that area, and they need food at an affordable price. This is what the offering is, so I would be supportive on this retail space.”

Council gave the plans the go-ahead subject to 28 conditions.

This includes the payment by Lidl of €43,100 to public infrastructure in the area.

The local authority has also stipulated the retail area cannot exceed the 1,224 square metres planned.

Work on the expansion cannot take place outside the hours of 8am to 8pm on Monday to Friday, and 8am to 4pm on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.