Clampdown on illegally parked cars in Limerick village

Gardai have confirmed that on-the-spot fines were issued to the registered owners of several cars which were parked illegally in Adare over the weekend.

In a post on Twitter, gardai appealed to people to “please park responsibly & consider others” when parking.

The tweet includes photographs of four cars which were all parked on double-yellow lines in Adare on Sunday.

Three of the four cars – including a high-powered Mercedes and an Audi – appear to be parked on the footpath near the church in the village.

A number of cars have been issued with FCPN today in Adare

Co Limerick for illegal parking.

Please park responsibly & consider others. pic.twitter.com/Jm3QdFhnnr September 3, 2017

The post, which has been viewed and shared hundreds of times, has drawn a mixed reaction on Twitter.

“Yes...drink driving&speeding.The biggest killer on irish roads. But no lets go hand out parking tickets and splash it all over social media” wrote Colin O’Sullivan while another user, Shane Florish, replied: “Any chance ye could do the same outside the church in Raheen, Limerick at mass times.. people parking on cycle-lanes, in the bus stops & parking on the slip road into the industrial estate.. they are not parking areas”.