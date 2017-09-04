Limerick GAA leads tributes to late Marie Herbert

LIMERICK GAA has led tributes to the late Marie Herbert, who passed away at home in Monaleen on Sunday.

Mrs Herbert (née Kelly), who was aged in her early fifties, will be laid to rest on Wednesday. There is huge sadness at the death of Marie following an illness bravely borne.

She is sadly missed by her loving husband Sean (Óg), daughters Orla and Fiona, parents Mick and Mary, brother Finbar, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives and a large circle of friends. Originally from Danesfort, Co Kilkenny, Mrs Herbert married Sean (Óg) - a former Limerick hurler and a well-known GAA coaching officer.

Limerick County Board chairman Oliver Mann says Limerick GAA is very saddened to learn of the death of Mrs Herbert, who worked as a nurse with the Daughters of Charity in Lisnagry.

“On behalf of all involved in the association in Limerick, I extend sympathies to Sean (Óg), daughters Orla and Fiona, the Herbert and Kelly families, and her many, many friends. May she rest in peace,” said Mr Mann.

Reposing at her home in Hazelhall, Monaleen on Tuesday, September 5 from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at St Patrick's Church, Ahane, on Wednesday, September 6 for 11.30am. Requiem Mass and burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

Castleconnell parish priest Fr Brendan Kyne said Marie was a “beautiful woman in many, many ways”.

“She was a most devoted wife and mother to her girls. She was a young woman with a very big heart. The Herberts are very well-liked in the community and they are a very close knit family. She was very well liked by many, many people and very much so in her working environment in St Vincent’s, Lisnagry.

“Marie was a lovely woman, generous, kind and tremendously warm hearted. She had a lovely nature and she will be deeply and sadly missed in the locality and beyond. May she rest in peace,” said Fr Kyne.