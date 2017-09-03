Former Limerick goalie Joe Quaid gives hurling superfan a day she won't forget

A HURLING super-fan is set to have a day she will not forget – thanks to the generosity of former Limerick goalkeeper Joe Quaid.

Feohanagh man Joe, who is now manager of the Kildare hurling panel, last night learnt young Jennifer Malone was going to miss out on a ticket for today’s All-Ireland final between Galway and Waterford.

Having already given away his prized ticket to relatives in Galway, Joe – a Munster title winner with Limerick in 1994 and 1996 – bought the youngster a ticket at an auction for Naas GAA.

He paid €150 for the much sought-after ticket, with Jennifer’s mother Donna also securing a ticket later meaning the pair are bound for Croker today.

“Jennifer to be fair has been everywhere we have gone with Kildare hurling this year. There was a raffle for two All-Ireland tickets, but the lady who won them gave them back to be auctioned. So I bought one through the auction and gave it to her,” Joe said.

“Supporters like her are thin on the ground. It felt like the right thing, and a nice thing to do,” he told the Limerick Leader.

Kildare native Jennifer captured the hearts of GAA fans everywhere last year when she was pictured consoling Waterford’s Pauric Mahony after the Deise lost out to Kilkenny in their All-Ireland semi-final replay last year.

She was at GAA headquarters for the Leinster final between Galway and Wexford earlier this year with a jersey featuring both counties colours.

And she was even allowed on the pitch for a picture with the cup after the Tribesmen won the title.

Joe admitted he was sad to be missing out on the showpiece occasion, but added: “I’d get as much enjoyment out of the match watching it on telly – which I will be doing. But for the likes of Jennifer, it will be a life-changing experience to be at an All-Ireland. I just could not sit by and watch her not go to it.”

Galway and Waterford will throw in at 3.30pm this afternoon. Joe is predicting the Tribesmen will be too strong for the Deise.

But, he added: “This is probably good for Waterford, because when I back someone, the other side normally wins!”