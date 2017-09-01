Emergency services attend double vehicle collision in Limerick

EMERGENCY services were at the scene of a double vehicle road traffic accident in Limerick city this Friday afternoon.

At 2.59pm, Limerick Fire Service was alerted to the incident which occurred at the junction of Lelia Street and Old Clare Street.

The emergency service immediately dispatched two units to the scene.

It is understood that the two units from the Mulgrave Street base were at the scene until around 4pm.

It is not known yet how many people are involved in the incident. It is understood that one individual sustained minor injuries.

One vehicle was significantly damaged from the driver’s side of the vehicle.