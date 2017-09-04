Limerick seminar to play up training potential

A SEMINAR aimed at helping companies attract confident, efficient and skilled staff will take place at the Radisson Blu Hotel next week.

The Mid-West regional skills forum will on Thursday, September 7 from 7.15 hold an information morning, where the possibilities of work-based training will be highlighted. It will focus on the growth of apprenticeships, which are now on offer across a range of sectors.

Apprenticeships provide companies with the opportunity to participate in the training and development of their employees through partnering with local educational and training providers.

The range and choice of apprenticeships has increased beyond the traditional trade and construction sectors to incorporate a wide range of industries such as manufacturing, financial professional services, ICT, hospitality and tourism.

It is hoped the information event will give an insight for employers on new apprenticeship models.

An expert panel will be on hand to advise company bosses.

This will comprise Cllr Joe Leddin, the Mid-West Regional Skills manager, Dr Mary-Liz Trant, a director of Solas, who manages the apprenticeship process and John Gleeson of General Motors in Dooradoyle.

He will share his thoughts of the expanded apprenticeship model, and the benefits for businesses who adopt a work based learning model as part of their talent acquisition strategy.

Cllr Leddin said: “This networking and knowledge event allows industry to learn more about the skills opportunities and work based learning programmes now available to employers.”

For more on the event, call 086-8160569, or register at www.eventmaster.ie.