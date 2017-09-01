Irish Cement hearing in Limerick: Munster legend Paul O'Connell 'worried' about plans

“I LIVE in Limerick, I live in Annacotty. It’s hard not to be worried about this.”

The views of Munster, Ireland and Lions rugby legend Paul O’Connell over Irish Cement’s €10m plans to burn alternative fuels at its Mungret plant this Thursday.

The rugby icon was a high-profile presence on the third day of An Bord Pleanala’s oral hearing into the company’s plans at the South Court Hotel.

He attended the session briefly, sitting down next to JP McManus, with whom he has worked on a number of projects, including the environmental clean-up scheme TLC.

Mr McManus himself was also present for the third day in a row, and he remained present for the majority of the nine-hour hearing.

At the close of proceedings, the philanthropist described the various submissions through the day as “interesting”.

The Martinstown man had previously expressed his concern at Irish Cement’s proposals, which will see the use of fossil fuels phased out in favour of solid recovered waste and used tyres.

The hearing is into its fourth day, the last scheduled by An Bord Pleanala. But Inspector Michael Dillon, who is chairing the inquiry, has indicated he would be willing to continue the hearing into next week should the need arise.