Limerick's Unity Gospel choir heading to Prague for international festival

ONE OF Munster’s top gospel collectives Unity Gospel Choir Limerick will commence a string of fundraiser events as part of a large campaign in the coming weeks.

The choir will kick off its first round of fundraising at the Crescent Shopping Centre, on Saturday, September 9.

The well-known local choir — now in its fifth year — was founded by musician Gretta McCormack-O’Shea, and has held “many amazing performances and have served their community with great commitment and pride”.

Ahead of the campaign, Ms McCormack-O’Shea said: “I started this choir because I believe singing is healing, music breaks down barriers, builds bridges and gets a whole pile of like-minded people to sing out proud, with joy in their hearts.”

“We have done lots of gigs for charity and we are happy to do them, we have had amazing experiences at everyone of them,” she added.

The Unity Gospel Choir Limerick will be flying the Limerick and Munster flag this winter when the collective takes off to Prague, Czech Republic, to participate in the International Choral Festival.

They will be fundraising in a number of ways starting on Saturday week at the Crescent Shopping Centre, where they will be “singing their hearts out, and shaking their buckets performing their very popular Sister Act songs and many more”.

For those interested in attending the fundraiser event, UGCL will be performing between 1pm and 4pm, on September 9.