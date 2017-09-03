Milford Care Centre seeks to alter public attitude towards vital palliative care service

STAFF at Milford Care Centre are taking to the streets of Limerick to raise awareness and understanding about palliative care.

“What have you heard?” is the chosen theme for this year’s event and seeks to identify what the public know about palliative care.

Beginning on September 4, the annual week-long initiative aims to promote the work carried by a range of professionals throughout the country in nursing homes, hospices and in many people's homes.

“Palliative Care is not just about end-of-life care, it has a focus on improving quality of life of patients and their families when facing life-limiting illness through physical, spiritual and psychosocial care.

"I would encourage members of the public to take this opportunity to engage with us and to learn more about palliative care and the work of Milford Care Centre within the Mid-West,” explained Milford Care Centre chief executive Pat Quinlan.

Engaging with the public through a number of forums the basis of the theme is to educate the public about what palliative care is and how much it can help a family member or a loved one.

The public will be asked to submit a poem, short story or video illustrating what they have heard about palliative care, with the winner receiving two Ed Sheeran concert tickets.

The staff of Milford Care Centre will also visit shopping centres and markets in Limerick to engage directly with members of the public to hear their stories and to answer their questions.

The staff from Milford Care Centre will be in Limerick Milk Market on Saturday, September 2 and the Crescent Shopping Centre Limerick on Friday, September 8.

The Palliative Care week is a timely event as Milford's new 34-bed state of the art hospice is due to open in December, providing the highest standards of specialist palliative care and expand on a much-needed service in the region.

Palliative Care is a practice directed towards improving quality of life for people living with advanced life-threatening illness.

To enter the competition and for more details, visit www.milfordcarecentre.ie.