Adare thatch cottage restored to full glory after fire devastation

ONE of the Adare cottages that was devastated by fire in 2015 has been fully restored to its former glory, and has been getting plenty of attention from the late season tourists in August.

After two years, a refurbishment of the Benson cottage is complete. Specialist craftspeople had to be brought in, following the fire that completely destroyed two of the historic buildings.

The other cottage still remains untouched since the fire, and it is understood that is has now been sold after a period on the market.

The famous cottages in the village were built by the Dunraven family in the 1800s, staff houses for those working on the Adare Manor estate.

“It’s fantastic, we are delighted,” said Maeve Martin-Kelly of Adare Heritage Centre.

“Hopefully the next one will be done as soon as possible. It’s hard to explain to tourists that it’s temporary, when these things go on for so long.

“These things all take time, but the cottage that is done now looks absolutely gorgeous, so the hope would be that the next one will be completed soon,” she added.

There was widespread sadness for the Benson family, the owners of the refurbished cottage, after the fire.

“We are delighted to be able to show the cottages, because that is what Adare is famous for. Thankfully it’s back to its former glory, and we are delighted for the Bensons as well,” said Ms Martin-Kelly.

“It’s really so good that it’s done now, because it meant so much to them. That was their home, where they were born and bred,” she added.

The heritage centre manager also said that she was pleased with how well the cottage’s transformation has turned out.

“I’m pleasantly surprised that they’ve managed to get it back to its former glory.”