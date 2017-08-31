Gardai investigating bike thefts in the Limerick area

GARDAI are investigating a number of bike thefts in the Limerick area this week.

A number of bike thefts were reported to gardai, the first of which took place at the University of Limerick on Monday, August 28.

“The injured party locked his bike up and went along his business. An hour later he returned to find his bike gone and the lock that was attached to the bike was on the ground. The bike is described as a Black Merida Pedal Cycle,” said a garda spokesperson.

The second bicycle was taken from William Street on Tuesday, August 29.

“Again the injured party in this case locked his bike up. He left his son minding the bike. A male then approached the scene and took one of the bikes and was seen cycling off in the direction of Roxboro Road,” said a garda spokesperson.

The incident occurred at 10am on William Street and gardai said the street “would have been quite busy with pedestrians and vehicles at this time of the morning.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating these two incidents and are appealing to the public for information regarding these thefts to contact them on 061-212400.

Gardai have advised the public secure their cycles correctly and said the following precautions should always be taken:

– Always lock your bike, even if leaving it for a few brief moments

– Lock your bike to an immovable object e.g. a metal railing or lamppost. Be aware, if using a lamppost, of the possibility of lifting the locked bicycle over the lamppost

– Lock your frame and wheels if at all possible

– Where bicycles parks are available, use them

– Take all accessories and easily removable objects with you

– Invest in a good lock