Limerick to bring home the bacon with Urban Food Fest

LIMERICK is set to celebrate its lengthy association with the bacon industry with the opening of the Pigtown Urban Food Fest at the Milk Market this Friday, September 1.

The industry which was a key employer in the city for many years, inspires the two-month long Pigtown Food and Culture series with many food, cultural and family events.

Friday's opening event will be open to the public with free entry, and a voucher system will be in place to enable guests to purchase items from various stalls.

Following its enormous success last year, when a remarkable 6,000 people turned out for the event, Urban Food Fest will once again transform the historical Milk Market.

Market traders, restaurants and hotels have come together to showcase some of the best food and drink Limerick has to offer.

Inspired by the pig, everything will be local featuring more traditional offerings like Pulled Pork or Ham Hock, to Harper’s ‘capp-pig- chino’ Pigtown coffee and other fun and creative takes on the theme.

The event, which starts at 5pm on Friday, September 1 is the start of the overall series and also offers savoury stalls with snack and sweet offerings from local artisan chocolate and confectionery producers.

Entertainment will be at hand for both young and old, with full listings available on pigtown.ie.