Limerick patients missing out on hundreds of euro in tax refunds 

MORE than half of Limerick patients have missed out on claiming hundreds of euro in tax refunds for medical expenses over the past four years, a new survey has shown.

According to the latest Central Statistics Office data, people in Limerick visit their GP on average five times a year, which would entitle them to €50 tax refund per annum.

Barry Flanagan, senior tax manager with Taxback.com, said that this estimate does not take into account other medical related costs, such as consultants, dentists, physio and prescriptions.

Taxback.com carried out the survey, which shows that just 40% of respondents have applied for the tax refund on their expenses.

Mr Flanagan said that, as a result, thousands of euro worth of expenses will go unclaimed every year.

“The reasons for this are varied, but feedback from clients suggests that one reason is that they believe the process is too complex and time consuming. I can understand why people might think this – anything to do with tax or form filling tends to make people’s eyes glaze over. But in reality this is one of the most straightforward things you’ll ever do in terms of ‘personal admin’. I would say it’s even easier than shopping online,” he said.

Taxback’s advice is that people should start keeping their receipts in a shoebox or drawer, and that if they have not, they should request copies of receipts from their chemist or GP.

The survey sample was 800.