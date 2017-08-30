Limerick gardai investigate after man is robbed on street

GARDAI in Limerick are investigating after a man was robbed on a city street and was left “badly shaken” by the incident.

The robbery from a person took place on the city’s main thoroughfare of O'Connell Street at around 11pm on Wednesday, August 23, across from Ted’s pub.

According to gardai, the injured party was approached by a male wearing grey tracksuit with a hooded top possibly grey/navy in colour who shouted “give me your phone”.

“He then grabbed the injured party’s arm and took his mobile phone,” said a garda spokesperson.

“The offending male is described as been 5F 10 in height with blonde hair and thin. He spoke with a Limerick accent. He took off running in the direction of Cecil Street.”

A garda spokesperson said the injured party “was in shock after this incident and badly shaken”.

“We are appealing for members of the public to come forward who witnessed this incident,” added the spokesperson.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating and can be contacted on 061-212400.