Missing person appeal: Gardai seek information on Clare man

GARDAI have made an appeal for information about a missing Clare man, who was last seen on Saturday.

Gardai sent out the appeal seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 50-year-old man James Shannon.

Mr Shannon is missing from his home in Inagh, Co Clare and was last seen at approximately 1am on Saturday, August 26, gardai said, outlining that he was last seen in the Inagh area.

“He was wearing dark trousers and a dark top and walks with a distinctive limp,” said a spokesperson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai at Kilrush on 065 7077002.