Ambulance personnel attend scene of Limerick incident

AMBULANCE personnel have attended the scene of an incident in Limerick, in which a woman appeared to have suffered injuries.

A number of eye witnesses contacted the Limerick Leader this Tuesday evening to report that a woman was seen lying on the road on Ashbourne Avenue on South Circular Road in the city.

An onlooker said she was “screaming in agony” but it was not immediately apparent what the cause of her injuries were.

After a group gathered to help the woman, the emergency services were contacted and an ambulance arrived at the scene a short time later.

Gardai at Henry Street said they were not aware of the incident when contacted.