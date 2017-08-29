Milford Harvest Fair in Limerick attracts bumper crowds to crucial fundraiser

FEARS that a clash with Limerick Show would take from the annual Milford Hospice Fair at UL proved unfounded on Sunday.

An estimated 20,000 turned out to support the for the 32nd staging of the annual charity event to help raise vital funds for the care centre, which is one of Limerick's best supported charities.

Organisers were "delighted with the support" and thanked the large crowd that attended the "fun day" which had plenty to offer both young and old in attendance at the Hospice’s single largest fundraising event.

Pat Quinlan Chief Executive of Milford Hospice praised the support from volunteers and those in attendance from Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary, the areas covered by the care centre.

"The weather held up and crowds were no different to last year,” explained Mr Quinlan. "We had a constant flow of people up until 4pm on the day.”

The Fair featured a food court and live entertainment, with ice-cream, music, raffles and kid's entertainment attracted both young and those who are young at heart in a family themed event.

The Harvest Fair is the key event for Milford’s fundraising every year – and is particularly important as work continues on developments worth up to €14 million at the facility to cater for the rise in people from across the Mid-West seeking palliative care.

Milford, which celebrates 40 years of service this September, through its CEO Pat Quinlan continue to be “amazed and delighted” at the huge number of people who attend the fundraiser every year.

Money raised at the annual event will go towards the ongoing building of Milford's new 34-bed state of the art hospice which is due to open in December.

The new hospice will provide the highest standards of specialist palliative care and expand on a much-needed service in the region.