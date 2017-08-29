New chapter for Limerick education as new secondary school opens

A NEW educational chapter in Limerick opened this Tuesday, as the first students at Mungret’s new secondary school filed in.

Some 94 first year pupils and 14 teachers have started work at Mungret Community College, which is located in a building once occupied by the area’s Educate Together school.

Educate Together will also this week start the school year in its own purpose built accommodation, while it is hoped within two years, the Community College will have a building to call its own within the Mungret College site.

The first new secondary school in the city since Gaelcholaiste Luimni in 2006, its first principal Liam O’Mahoney has hailed a “significant milestone”.

“There hasn’t been a secondary school here since 1974 when Mungret College closed, and it is not lost on us that we’re opening a new school in the shadow of this. We are looking forward to providing a high quality, inclusive education, where our students will be at the centre of everyhing we do,” he said.

The motto of Mungret Community College – which is being run by the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board – is 'a community learning together’, and its crest has at its heart the Abbey of Mungret.

It’s anticipated 600 students will attend the school.

Helen Ryan, deputy principal at the school, said: “For over 40 years, the people of Mungret, Raheen and Dooradoyle have not had a post-primary school. It’s something the four feeder primary schools along with the LCETB have worked hard to achieve. It’s key the children of Mungret will now have access to high quality post-primary education.”

For now, the new school has six general classrooms, along with specialist resource rooms, a general purpose room, along with classrooms specialising in woodwork, art, music, science and home economics.

Cllr Daniel Butler, who chairs the board of management, said the opening of the school, represents “pride and relief” in the local community.

Gaelscoil an Ráithín also opened in new accommodation at Mungret this week. Up to now, it had been based in a pre-fab at Garryowen Rugby Club.