Four in a row: Limerick's Laurel Hill Colaiste FCJ tops league again

LAUREL Hill Coláiste FCJ in Limerick is the top secondary school in Ireland for the fourth year in a row, according to The Sunday Times Best Schools Guide.

The annual Sunday Times survey measures the progression of all second-level students over a three-year period – from 2014 to 2016 – to universities and institutes of technology.

It found that in Laurel Hill Coláiste FCJ 93.7% of girls progressed to university, and it is also the only non-fee-paying school to top the Sunday Times league table over the past 12 years.

In 2014, it was the first Gaelcholáiste to become top of The Sunday Times Best Schools Guide since the paper’s annual Parent Power survey began in 2003.

The 422-pupil girls’ Gaelcholáiste has also been the top school in Munster (excluding Cork) for seven out of the past 14 years.

Glenstal Abbey in Murroe was ranked as the sixth best in the country, with 84.6% of the all-boys fee-paying school progressing to university.

It also topped the national league of the boys’ schools.

Ardscoil Ris on the North Circular Road ranked at 24th nationally in the guide, with 74.4% of students progressing to university.

Four Limerick schools made the list of the top 20 mixed schools in the country.

Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh ranked fourth in this list, and 27th overall nationally, with a progression rate of 73.2%.

Crescent College Comprehensive in Dooradoyle was ranked fifth nationally for mixed schools, 28th overall, with a 72.9% progression rate.

Castletroy College ranked 64th overall in the league table, but was placed as the 15th best mixed school in the country, with a progression rate of 64.3%.

Villiers Secondary School on the North Circular Road ranked 70th overall, but 19th in the list of mixed schools, with a progression rate of 63.3%.