Riders set to cycle West Limerick for Pieta House 100

A CALL has gone out to keen cyclists across Limerick to join in a fundraiser for Pieta House next month.

For the third year in a row, Pieta House will hold a 100 Cycle to mark World Suicide Prevention Day on Sunday, September 10.

The first ever Pieta 100 cycle started in Limerick, and it is now taking place in six locations across the state.

Here in Limerick, the start point will once again be Mungret GAA Club.

The chief executive of Pieta House Brian Higgins has called on people to join in, and raise money for Pieta House, which has its local centre at Mungret.

He said: “In the same way that someone out on a cycle can put a supportive hand on your back to help push you up a hill, that’s really the job of Pieta house too.”

He also added, “I know just how much commitment and effort goes into a big cycle. There is a personal achievement that comes out of it, there is the achievement of meeting new people and having a good day’s craic. There is also the achievement of having raised money to keep our services free for anyone in our community who needs them”.

There will be two cycles taking place – a 53km circuit, and a more challenging 100km route.

The 53km ride will take in Patrickswell, Rathkeale and Kildimo, while the 100km cycle will also call at Newcastle West, Adare, Ardagh and Loughill.

Places on the cycle are limited to just 500 riders, so people are being asked to sign up as soon as possible.

For more information and to register, either telephone Pieta House in Limerick at 061-484444, or visit www.pieta100cycle.com.

The cycle is one of two major Pieta House fundraisers, the other being May’s Darkness into Light.