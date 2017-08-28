Cycle safety the key in Limerick as back to school saddles up

AS children across Limerick prepare to return to school, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) is calling on parents, guardians and teachers to make sure they are aware of stay safe.

With healthy agenda a priority for many children, the start of the school year will see many kids take to the roads on their bikes.

And the RSA has called on parents to ensure they are given proper guidance before they take to the saddle.

The Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, the RSA and Cycling Ireland, with input from central and local agencies and other groups have developed Cycle Right, the National Standard for Cycle Training, which provides practical cycle safety and skills training to promote competent and confident cyclists.

It gives primary school age children the chance to cycle with skills and confidence.

Moyagh Murdock, the chief executive of the RSA said: “Children are our most vulnerable road-users, even more so when they are first venturing out on their bikes. Cycling is a fun hobby and a great life-skill however we encourage parents and teachers to ensure that they are teaching the youngsters the principles of road safety.

“The Cycle Right programme is a great way to learn to cycle confidently, preparing youngsters to recognise road hazards develop road skills.’

She called on drivers to be conscious of young road users always – but particularly in the morning and afternoon school rush.

For more information, visit www.rsa.ie