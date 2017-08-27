Limerick medical firm Cooks up boost for Mid-Western cancer foundation

STAFF at Cook Medical in Limerick have raised more than €32,000 for the Mid-Western cancer foundation.

It comes after the Plassey-based company hosted a charity event based on the popular TV gameshow ‘The Kube’. Participants were put through physical and mental challenges.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to help local cancer sufferers.

Angela Moloney, finance director at Cook, said the Mid-Western Cancer Foundation was close to staff’s hearts.

She said: “The Cook Medical team is extremely proud to make this donation. Knowing we are making a difference to help local cancer patients and their families is very important to us as a team.

"It’s a sad reality that cancer is a disease which unfortunately affects many of us either personally or through its impact on family and friends. Through this donation and our everyday work, we’re delighted to do what we can to support the Mid-Western Cancer Foundation," she added.

Ms Moloney and Jonathan Vaslin, who helped organise the event, presented the cheque to Prof Rajnish Gupta, regional director of cancer services at University Hospital Limerick.