Fayre play: Knockaderry lads helping to straw attention to their local festival

KNOCKADERRY is gearing up for a big dollop of fun and preparing to be “scared” this Sunday when a small army of scarecrows will line out on the Limerick village’s one street.

Sunday is Village Fayre Day and for the second year in a row, Knockaderry is getting ready for a massive, family-friendly street party, with music, dancing, food and lots to see and do.

One of the main attractions is expected to be the Scarecrow Competition and Darragh Moloney, the chairman of the Knockaderry Clouncagh Community Council, has invited every household in the parish to create its own scarecrow.

To help get the creative urge underway, the community council even ran a scarecrow making workshop and families have been adding to their creations in the week since.

Another big crowd pleaser is expected to be the Co Limerick Round Bale Rolling Championship. This was a huge attraction last year and the organisers are building it up for this year’s event.

The street will be closed off at both ends for the Fayre and the list of events includes kids tractor and go-kart racing, face painting, golf putting, a jiving competition and a hurling shoot-out.

In addition to the scarecrows, there will be stalls selling books, home baked produce and crepes stall as well as a wheel of fortune and a bouncing castle.

From 6pm, there will be Dancing at the Crossroads at a specially constructed platform and there will be live music and street entertainment throughout the afternoon. A trad music session will follow in An Halla Beag in the evening.

“The fayre is a fundraiser but it is also a social event that brings together an awful lot of people who wouldn’t have been involved in other community events,” Darragh Moloney explained.

“We are forever saying we should meet our neighbours more and this is a brilliant way to do that. You are coming to enjoy yourself and you get to meet your neighbours too.”

Last year’s Fayre, their first, proved to be highly successful. “The sun was splitting the stones and people were still outside at 11pm. It was one of the best days ever in the parish,” Mr Moloney added.

The money raised at the Fayre goes to keep the community’s two centres in good order, one in Knockaderry and the second in Clouncagh.

Between them, these two centres clock up some 900 booked events or meetings each year, Vincent Hanley, community council secretary explained but further funds are now needed for upcoming plans.

“We have ambitious plans to upgrade the Knockaderry Community Centre,” Mr Hanley explained.

And he invited people to come and join in the fun next Sunday.