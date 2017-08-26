Demand up for Limerick colleges after CAO offers go out

GOOD news for Limerick’s third-level institutions, as demand is up among CAO applicants following the first round of offers this week.

There has been a surge in applications to Mary Immaculate College and LIT, and UL has noticed particular interest in its new BA programme.

The course is now ranked as the highest general-entry arts course in the country, sitting at 360 points – going against the national trend of a slight drop in arts courses.

Professor Tom Lodge, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, said he was “overjoyed that so many talented young people would be joining the course” and looked forward to welcoming them next week.

Mary Immaculate College announced that CAO applications to the college are at a ten-year high, with first preferences increasing by 8 percent on last year.

The total number of applications to the college has increased by 7 percent, resulting in an increase in CAO Points for virtually all MIC programmes.

“At a time when education programmes are experiencing a drop in points nationally, MIC is bucking the trend with all but one of our teaching programmes experiencing an increase in points,” said a Mary I spokesperson.

There has been an exceptional demand for places on the B.Ed programme, with a 17 percent increase in first preferences – the highest figures obtained since 2009.

Applications for the enhanced Bachelor of Arts programme in the college are, with the exception of 2015, the highest they have been since the programme commenced over 25 years ago.

And the BA in Contemporary and Applied Theatre Studies continues to establish itself, gaining considerable traction with a 33 percent increase in applications.

In LIT, points are either up or the same in over two thirds of programmes.

On top of that, LIT has recorded that people are accepting offers more quickly than in previous years.

A total of 2,002 prospective students living in Limerick were offered a college place this week.

CAO general manager Joseph O’Grady is asking applicants to carefully check all CAO correspondence at this crucial stage in the application process.

The manager also advised applicants to use the online system because it is “easier, safer and faster” than returning the paper offer notice.

“If you accept an offer in round one, this will not prevent you from receiving an offer of a course higher up on your courses list if you are deemed eligible in a later offer round,” he added.

Applicants have until August 28 at 5.15pm to accept round one offers. They must accept their offer before the reply date on the offer notice – if they fail to do so, their offer will lapse.

It is possible that applicants may receive two offers at the same time: one from the Level 8 list and one from the Level 7/6 list.

Applicants must choose between these lists and can only accept one offer.