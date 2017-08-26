Limerick student has 625 reasons to celebrate after Leaving Cert results

A LIMERICK city student has many reasons to celebrate – 625 to be precise.

Orfthlaith Stedje, 18, who lives at the South Circular Road, was one of the few youngsters in the city to get maximum points in the Leaving Certificate examinations which she took at Laurel Hill Gaelcholaiste.

Born in Limerick, Orfthlaith is of Irish/Swedish parentage. As a result of this, she speaks English, Swedish and Irish fluently.

Her proud mum Martina said: “It’s fantastic news. She did so well for herself. She has always excelled at school, but she’s also a very quiet girl. She is very good, but you never know how things can go in exams.”

Following her success, Orfthlaith will now link up with her father, the Swedishman Gustav in Munich, where she will learn German before deciding on her next move while learning the language.

Orfthlaith admitted she wasn’t overly surprised when her results came through.

“I wasn’t surprised as I could tell it on my teacher’s faces. I felt from their reaction that it might be a good result for me,” she smiled.

Maths, Orfthlaith added, was the only subject she found challenging.

The talented youngster is hoping to study medicine after her year in Germany, before specialising eventually in the area of genetics and DNA. Outside of school, Orfthlaith enjoys music, playing both the piano and oboe.

She was one of only a handful of Limerick students who got more than 600 points in the state examinations.

The Limerick Leader last week reported on the success of Pakistani student Danish Ali who secured 601 points studying at Limerick Tutorial College and Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh student Daniel Long, from the Ennis Road, who achieved maximum points with 6 H1s and 1 H2.