More than 20,000 expected with new one-day Limerick Show ready to go

LIMERICK SHOW organisers will move heaven and earth to prove two goes into one this Sunday, August 27.

The switch to a one day event will heap pressure on organisers but maximise entertainment and attractions for attendees in Limerick Racecourse. There will be everything from rare steaks to rare breeds to whet patrons’ appetites.

New additions on Sunday will be Limerick Show food village and a showcase of Ireland’s native breeds.

Limerick Show chairman and IFA deputy president, Richard Kennedy said: “The show has always been about showcasing the very best of Limerick and the surrounding areas. This year, we’re delighted to shine a spotlight on local food producers, many of whom use locally sourced ingredients from the farming community.

"The link between farmers and food producers is a very important one that should be nurtured.”

Horses have always been at the heart of Limerick Show and love of all things equestrian is exemplified by Askeaton sisters Libby, Aisling and Denise Moran, who will all be competing on the day. A festival of Irish breeding presented by the Traditional Irish Horse Association incorporates the famous Limerick Lady and Matron Championships.

In the cattle section there are over 60 classes with a combined prize fund of €20,000 up for grabs.

Up to 20,000 visitors, 1,000 competitors and 150 trade exhibitors will descend on Limerick Racecourse to experience a unique event which aims to bring the people of the city and county together.

In addition to the diverse agricultural programme, there are lots of new family-friendly attractions – absolutely free. The kids zone with free bouncy castles, face painting, juggling workshops and animal farm is back. If the little ones get tired they can hop on the train and catch a lift around the show grounds. Children under 12 get free entry to the show.

The family dog show at 1pm always draws a large crowd and visitors can shop to their hearts content at the indoor and outdoor retail village, artisan food stalls, farm machinery and more.

There will be a range of music and dance acts and the very best of arts and crafts, photography, baking and horticulture will be on display.