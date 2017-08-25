Palls carve out support for Limerick-based Mid-West Simon community

PARTICIPANTS of a scheme which provides educational and training support to young men have built a shed for the Mid-West Simon Community in Limerick.

Members of Palls, an education and training centre funded by the Probation Service, have been building the structure in their warehouse at the Dock Road.

And they have agreed to donate it to the Simon Community, which supports families facing homelessness. Palls is Probation in Limerick and Linkage Scheme.

Rachel Reilly, the assistant manager at Palls, which has been running for nine years, said: “We were going to run a programme to make a shed for ourselves and for the lads to learn the different skills. But when we realised it would be finished too quickly, we decided to build two sheds, and donate one to the community”.

Palls members all voted and decided the Simon community should benefit following a competitive application process by a number of charities.

Tracey Reddy, of the Simon Community said: “The idea of the shed for us is to have a space where children can hang out, to have a little space for themsellves and their family members. When we got notice from Palls they would be raffling a shed, we felt it would be a great opportunity to link in with another community organisation.”

As well as woodworking, Palls also provide drug and alcohol support, therapeutic support, career guidance and counselling to its participants, which number over 200.

Art therapy, plus health and fitness programmes are also included.

One of those taking part, Patrick McCarthy, 28, from Moyross said: “I have accomplished a lot of things here. I have Vtec certs in woodwork. I like the company here, and I also enjoy being part of a team and learning new things, hopefully to move forward in the future.”

Patrick is hoping to take on a welding course in the future.“If we had this back before I went to jail, I know I would not have ended up there,” he added.

Seamus Curtin, 35, from Weston, added: “I was caught up in crime. But when I got out of jail, I came here and decided not to look back.”