Gardai in Limerick investigating spate of burglaries and thefts

GARDAI in Limerick are investigating a “number of burglaries” that have taken place across the city and county in recent days.

Gardai are investigating the incidents, as well as several thefts from cars – one at a graveyard in the city - which took place within the last week.

The first burglary gardai are seeking assistance from the public with took place on Wednesday, August 16, between 3.30pm and 7pm in Riverbank Annacotty.

“The owner of the house received a call from his neighbour stating that his front door was open,” said a spokesperson.

“When he returned he found two rooms had been ransacked but luckily nothing had been taken from the house. Gardai believe its because of the neighbour being so vigilant that nothing was taken.

“Gardai at Castleconnell are investigating and can be contacted on 061-377105. Again we remind listeners to the importance of looking out for your neighbours.”

In the second incident, a Chihuahua pup was stolen from the back yard of a house in Arraview Newcastle West last Friday, August 18, between 7pm and 10pm.

“A homeowner returned to find house broken into via front window and Chihuahua pup stolen from the back yard. As you can imagine this theft has caused great distress to the family and any information on this crime can be given to Gardai at Newcastle West on 069-20650,” said the spokesperson.

Another burglary occurred last Saturday, August 19 between 5pm and 6pm in the Cahernorry area of Ballyneety.

“The homeowner returned to find rear window of house had been forced open and a television had been taken. Because of the time, during daylight hours and the size of the item Gardai believe that there must be some witnesses,” said the spokesperson, adding that gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating and any information can be given on 061-214340.

That same day, another burglary was reported in the Ballinacurra Weston area between 11pm and approximately 11am the following morning and a number of televisions were taken from a house.

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating.

Gardai are likewise investigating a break-in to a parked car that saw a large number of power tools stolen.

The incident happened in Brookfield Hall, Castletroy.

It took place last Wednesday, August 16, sometime between 8.30am and 10am. The car was broken into via back window and a large number of power tools were taken.

Some of these power tools include a number of Makita drills, chop saws and a Honda Generator along with various other power tools from Dewalt but to name a few, a garda spokesperson said.

Gardai in Henry Street are investigating and can be contacted on 061- 212400. The spokesperson added that if the items are offered for sale, the public should contact them.

And two handbags were stolen from a parked car at a city graveyard.

The theft from a car occurred at Mount St Oliver Cemetery on Saturday, August 19 between 3.40pm and 4.05pm.

The car was broken into and two handbags, along with their contents, were taken.

“This was during a busy time and in day light hours and Gardai believe there must be some witnesses,” said a spokesperson.

Gardai at Roxboro Road are appealing for information and can be contacted on 061-214340.

Separately, an iPod was stolen from a car which was parked at Sir Harry’s Mall on August 18. Mayorstone gardai are investigating and have reminded people not to leave property unattended in cars.