Limerick Canteen in funding appeal to open new unit

HEALTHY fast-food restaurant Canteen has launched a novel method to open an expanded premises in a new location in the city – without breaking the bank.

The Mallow Street eaterie, headed by chef Paul Williams, is seeking €10,000 from the public in a kickstarter campaign to move to a bigger restaurant on Catherine Street.

Nearly €7,000 has now been raised from 173 backers for Canteen, which was originally designed to be a ‘pop-up’ restaurant for just a few months on Mallow Street when it opened back in July 2012.

Mr Williams, who worked with the famous British chef Heston Blumenthal in his Fat Duck restaurant, said their loyal and steadily growing customer base has endured their “tiny, cramped cafe for long enough” and more space is needed.

Customers who pledge €10 to their new enterprise today will be able to redeem that sum when they open their new unit, with pledges of €20 and €50 also being accepted and redeemed to the full amount by this October.

For a pledge of €50, its supporters can avail of a six-course ‘thank-you’ taster dinner in lieu of the original sum.

Mr Williams said while they have received some funding from the bank, “they didn’t support us as much as we would have liked.

“We are putting everything we have into this bigger better space, we are about 80 to 90% there with funding, we just need a little more help. We are coming up about €10,000 short.

“This is not for chandeliers, gold taps, or expensive coffee machines, but for essentials like windows, doors, paint, tables, and chairs. We are crowd funding because you are the people that made Canteen what it is over the years -strangers became customers, customers became regulars, and regulars become good friends.

"We are asking for a little help to make our expansion possible,” highlights their campaign.

To donate, log on to www.kickstarter.com and search for Canteen.