Man charged in relation to stabbing incident told to stay out of County Limerick towns

A MAN charged in connection with a stabbing at a County Limerick pub has been remanded on bail on condition he stay out of three East Limerick towns.

Jeffrey Corr, 24, with an address at Brackvoan, Bruff, appeared before Limerick District Court this Wednesday where he was granted bail subject to a number of strict conditions.

Mr Corr is charged with two counts of assault causing harm, contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997, to two named men.

The two assaults are alleged to have occurred at Daffy’s Bar, Wolfe Tone Street, Kilmallock, on August 20 last.

Inspector Donal Cronin, prosecuting, told the court the State was not objecting to bail, provided a number of bail conditions be imposed by the court.

Judge Marie Keane imposed the conditions including that, Mr Corr stay out of Kilmallock, Bruree, and Bruff.

The accused was also ordered to sign on daily at Mayorstone garda station, Limerick city; surrender his passport, and not apply for new travel documents.

Mr Corr was also ordered to obey a (10pm-7am) curfew; not make contact with any witnesses in the case; and be contactable to gardai at all times.

Judge Keane remanded to appear before Kilmallock District Court on September 19.