Young woman kicked in the face in 'horrible, horrific' Limerick attack

A YOUNG woman was brutally kicked in the face in a callous attack in Limerick city centre this week.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses following the attack, which took place on Upper Henry Street in the early hours of Monday morning.

Metropolitan mayor Sean Lynch, a former detective garda, has described the incident – which saw the woman sustain injuries to her nose and lip – as “horrible and horrific”.

The young woman suffered the attack between 3.30am and 4am on Monday morning last in the Upper Henry Street area.

Officers at Henry Street say the assault was carried out by a male with an American accent.

Mayor Lynch urged anyone who witnessed anything on Monday morning to contact Henry Street station at 061-212400.

He added: “This kind of incident is rare. It’s not something we have heard of or come across in Limerick in my time very often. It’s something we don’t want to see happen into the future.

"Hopefully the perpetrator can be brought before the court and their behaviour dealt with the importance it warrants.”