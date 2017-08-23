Two churches targeted for theft and vandalism in Limerick

TWO Limerick city churches have suffered criminal incidents in recent days, with gardai investigating both.

The poor box and its contents were taken from one, and a window broken in another.

The theft of the poor box along with its contents occurred on August 18 between 9.30am and 5.45pm at St Patrick’s Church on Clare Street.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating and can be contacted at 061-212400 or 1800-666 111.

In a separate incident, a window was broken at the Holy Rosary Church in the Ennis Road.

The incident took place between the evening of Wednesday, August 16 and morning of Thursday, August 17.

Northside councillors Michael Hourigan and Frankie Daly have condemned the attack.

Cllr Hourigan said: “The Holy Rosary Church is a listed building, but more importantly, it’s a precious place to the people of the North Circular Road and the parish. To think someone would show such disregard for people and what they believe in is just shocking.”

The long-serving Fine Gael councillor also alleged one person mounted the roof of the church to steal the lead slates.

Cllr Daly added: "An attack on the church is an attack on the community. It’s an act of cowardice.”

If you have any information on this incident, call Mayorstone gardai on 061-456980.