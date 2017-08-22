Man charged in relation to County Limerick stabbing incident

A LIMERICK man arrested in connection with an incident in which a man was stabbed has appeared before a special sitting of Mallow District Court this Tuesday.

Jeffrey Corr, Ballynought, Bruree was charged with two counts of assault on two other men under Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act at a bar in Wolfe Tone Street, Kilmallock on Sunday, August 20.

Garda Robert Young, Bruff Garda Station, gave evidence of arresting and charging the accused at Bruff Garda Station at 11.10pm on Monday, August 21.

“He made no reply to the charges when cautioned,” the garda said.

“There is an objection to bail,” Inspector Eoghan Healy, Mallow Garda Station, told Judge Lucey.

Solicitor for the accused, Con Barry of Herbert and Co Solicitors, said his application was to adjourn the matter.

“We are not going to apply for bail today,” he said, and he asked that the matter be adjourned to Limerick District Court on Wednesday week, August 30.

A bail application would be proffered then, he said. He applied for legal aid for his client.

“There is an objection to bail,”Judge Lucey noted. “I won’t go into it because I am not dealing with it today. There is no application today.”

“Have you heard what the objection is, so everybody will be ready the next day?” the judge asked Mr Barry.

“I have,” he replied.

Judge Lucey, having been informed that Limerick Court was sitting this Wednesday, August 23, remanded the defendant in custody for a bail hearing this Wednesday.

Inspector Healy asked, “in the circumstances” that Corr be remanded in custody to Limerick Prison.

“I am only remanding him to the court. I don’t know where he goes,” Judge Lucey said. “Is there any difficulty tomorrow in Limerick city?”

Mr Barry said no and the judge affirmed the order to remand Corr in custody to this Wednesday for a bail application.