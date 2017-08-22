Met Eireann issues national status orange weather alert

LIMERICK is preparing for potential “thundery activity” this Tuesday afternoon, after Met Eireann issued a status orange weather alert.

The thunder warning for Ireland says “widespread thundery activity is expected this afternoon and evening”.

It is in effect from 12 noon to 11pm this Tuesday evening.

Met Eireann’s regional forecast has said conditions will be “humid again” with patches of drizzle and light rain.

“Showery rain will develop this afternoon and turn heavy in places. The rain will ease this evening with cooler, clearer conditions with well-scattered showers moving in.

"Top temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in moderate southeast winds which will later veer southwest.”