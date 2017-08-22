Milford Hospice puts out final call for support ahead of Harvest Fair in Limerick

THE organisers of the Milford Hospice Harvest Fair have put out a call for donations and volunteers for the 32nd staging of the annual charity event.

A key part of Milford’s annual fundraising calendar and its single largest fundraising event, the fair will open to the public from 11am at the UL Arena this Sunday and, while the containers at Milford are filling up with a wide selection of items generously donated by supporters, more help is needed.

Milford has made a final appeal for even more donations and additional volunteers to ensure the fair’s continued success this year.

Organising chairman Joe Murphy, said: “We are, as ever, seeking good-quality items for the stalls, including fancy goods, and toys. We would also welcome cakes, jams and groceries, bottles, plants and additional items for the Wheel of Fortune.

“We have our quota of books at this stage. All goods will be checked for quality before being accepted to minimise the major costs involved with the disposal of unsalable items, and I’m afraid we can’t accept electrical goods or furniture.

“These items can be dropped at Milford Hospice between 9am and 8pm right through until 4pm on Thursday. Only confectionary items will be accepted on the morning of the Harvest Fair.”

The Arena is the ideal place for the Harvest Fair, but organisers are praying for blue skies nonetheless so that the public comes out in droves to sample the great fun on offer - including a food court and live entertainment, a Grand Raffle, books and toy stalls, vintage cars and more.

See www.milforcarecentre.ie for more.