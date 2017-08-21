Infant taken to Limerick hospital after emergency landing at Shannon Airport

A BABY has been taken to hospital following an emergency landing at Shannon Airport this Monday.

The infant was rushed to hospital after the Air France flight landed shortly before lunchtime.

It is understood that the baby was suffering from a high temperature, according to an Irish Examiner report.

A Shannon spokesperson confirmed to the Limerick Leader that an Air France flight (AF-636) on route from Paris, France, to Houston, Texas, USA, diverted to Shannon today with a “medical emergency”.

“The Boeing 777-300 (ER) flight landed safely at 12.41pm and was met by HSE ambulance crews. One passenger was subsequently transferred to the University Hospital Limerick.

“The flight continued its journey to the Houston, departing from Shannon shortly after 2.30pm.”